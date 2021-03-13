$1.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to announce $1.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.70 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $7.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $355,004.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $414,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Mirova increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,049. The company has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $197.47 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

