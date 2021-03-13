$1.72 Million in Sales Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will post $1.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the lowest is $1.35 million. Sol-Gel Technologies posted sales of $3.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year sales of $17.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.09 million to $21.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $100.39 million, with estimates ranging from $61.16 million to $156.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 273.92% and a negative return on equity of 48.54%. The company had revenue of ($10.11) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the third quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 24.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 15.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 41.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLGL traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.50. 425,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,794. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82. Sol-Gel Technologies has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, a epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma and non-melanoma skin cancer; and tapinarof and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other dermatological indications.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.