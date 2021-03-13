$1.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will announce $1.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avangrid’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the lowest is $1.79 billion. Avangrid reported sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year sales of $6.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $7.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avangrid.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

AGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

AGR opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Avangrid has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $56.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Avangrid by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Avangrid by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Avangrid by 1.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 13.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avangrid (AGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.