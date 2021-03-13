1,014 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Bought by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after purchasing an additional 831,418 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 206.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 978,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,735,000 after buying an additional 659,330 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Roku by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,141,000 after buying an additional 649,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,144,000 after acquiring an additional 538,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,828,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Roku from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $518.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.37.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $363.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $418.21 and a 200-day moving average of $296.41. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -432.55 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 770,515 shares of company stock worth $298,584,820 over the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

