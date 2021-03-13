1,094 Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,094 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,048,269,000 after acquiring an additional 57,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Teleflex by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $264,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,730 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Teleflex by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 549,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $226,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $200,890,000 after purchasing an additional 42,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 4.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $96,298,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $417.49. 1,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,191. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $221.27 and a 1 year high of $420.00. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.82.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.60.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

