11,700 Shares in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.07% of Limoneira at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Limoneira by 387.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Limoneira by 6.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Limoneira during the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Limoneira by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Limoneira by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Limoneira currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

In other Limoneira news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,387. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $99,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,548 shares of company stock valued at $329,586 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LMNR stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.61 million, a P/E ratio of -19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

