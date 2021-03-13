1,186 Shares in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,186 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,896,000 after acquiring an additional 324,274 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at about $29,933,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,994,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $661,761,000 after acquiring an additional 226,625 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 725.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 137,177 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at about $10,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTH opened at $89.26 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $117.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.44.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,497 shares of company stock valued at $935,353 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

