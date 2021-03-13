12 ReTech Co. (OTCMKTS:RETC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

12 ReTech Co. (OTCMKTS:RETC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the February 11th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,534,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RETC remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 51,904,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,392,336. 12 ReTech has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

About 12 ReTech

12 ReTech Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, installs, and sells software for shoppers and retailers in the United States. Its platform includes 12Mirror, an in-store application, which recognizes clothes worn by a person in reflection and takes pictures that are downloadable by the user and sharable via social media; 12Kiosk, an in-store application, used for browsing and obtaining information about consumers and products, as well as placing orders and checking out; 12Mobile, a mobile app, used for browse products, place orders, and share products with other members and make new friends; and 12Desktop, an e-commerce website that can be developed upon request.

