12,359 Shares in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Comerica Bank grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 91.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 22.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.79.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $90.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.58 and its 200 day moving average is $71.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

