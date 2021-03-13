$14.74 Million in Sales Expected for The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) will post sales of $14.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The ExOne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.85 million. The ExOne posted sales of $13.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full-year sales of $67.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $70.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $81.60 million, with estimates ranging from $78.00 million to $85.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The ExOne.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XONE. Zacks Investment Research lowered The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on The ExOne in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on The ExOne from $18.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The ExOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of XONE traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,990. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.40. The ExOne has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The company has a market cap of $698.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.35 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 46,017 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in The ExOne during the 3rd quarter worth $6,046,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in The ExOne by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 24,921 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in The ExOne by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in The ExOne during the 4th quarter worth $1,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

