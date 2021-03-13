1,414 Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,414 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $548.57 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $560.15. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $499.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.31.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIVB. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.19.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total value of $662,098.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,311.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total transaction of $5,554,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.