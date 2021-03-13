1,422 Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SITE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth $291,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 60.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 8,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 150,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after acquiring an additional 29,154 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,573,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,897,000 after acquiring an additional 53,304 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.78.

NYSE:SITE traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.95. 4,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,120. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $179.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 68.61 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $600,852.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total transaction of $2,563,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at $62,735,079.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,865 shares of company stock worth $5,389,303. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

