14,221 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.73.

Shares of PEG stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.53. The stock had a trading volume of 22,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.32 and its 200 day moving average is $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

