14,381 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCD. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of RCD stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $139.90. The stock had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,970. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $55.72 and a twelve month high of $140.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.36.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.