1,555 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $182.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $184.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.65.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

