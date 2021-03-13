$166.36 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will announce $166.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $170.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.62 million. Bank of Hawaii posted sales of $172.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year sales of $663.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $651.16 million to $675.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $665.71 million, with estimates ranging from $664.52 million to $666.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $164.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.07 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

NYSE:BOH traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.98. 221,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,865. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.32 and a 200 day moving average of $71.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

