$166.40 Million in Sales Expected for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will announce $166.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $166.00 million to $167.17 million. New Relic posted sales of $159.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year sales of $661.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $661.00 million to $665.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $720.27 million, with estimates ranging from $697.80 million to $752.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $166.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.81 million.

NEWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on New Relic in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.76.

Shares of New Relic stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.00. 661,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. New Relic has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $81.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.38.

In other news, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,341.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $1,896,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HMI Capital LLC grew its stake in New Relic by 23.2% during the third quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 3,989,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,821,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new position in New Relic during the third quarter valued at $30,790,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at $30,946,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in New Relic by 78.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 832,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,924,000 after acquiring an additional 366,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in New Relic during the third quarter valued at $12,614,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

