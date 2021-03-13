1,678 Shares in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 770.8% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 55,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 48,713 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Boston Properties by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 366,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,627,000 after acquiring an additional 170,850 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 355,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after acquiring an additional 122,442 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 125,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 16,983 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $107.29 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $118.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.44.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

