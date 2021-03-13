17,527 Shares in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,527 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 105,041 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CSIQ shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. CICC Research raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $45.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.50 and its 200 day moving average is $43.61. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $67.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.