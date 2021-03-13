1,775 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Bought by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,855,000 after acquiring an additional 102,659 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,352,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,527 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 913,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,494,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 903,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,623,000 after buying an additional 17,877 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $150.20 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 283.40 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.15.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,000 shares of company stock worth $21,428,900. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAR. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.05.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

