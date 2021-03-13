1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the February 11th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of BCOW stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $16.65.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and statement and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

