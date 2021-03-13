1,935 Shares in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AJRD. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.54. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

