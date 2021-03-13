$2.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.23 and the lowest is $2.20. NXP Semiconductors reported earnings per share of $2.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year earnings of $9.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion.

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.24.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total value of $526,157.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,483 shares of company stock worth $7,784,123. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,463 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $183.47 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $200.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of -346.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.