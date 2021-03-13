$2.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will post sales of $2.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services reported sales of $2.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year sales of $11.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $11.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $12.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS.

DFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

Shares of NYSE DFS remained flat at $$102.27 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,071,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,427. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $104.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 274.4% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,998,000 after acquiring an additional 67,558 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,609,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

