2,127 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Acquired by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.48. 60,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.25 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.05.

In other news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,849,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,428,900 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

