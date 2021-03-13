21,380 Shares in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Acquired by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 60,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 833,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,890,000 after acquiring an additional 169,776 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CNST stock opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.54. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $50.90.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 10,000 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 6,260 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $235,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at $150,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,213 shares of company stock worth $1,682,089 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

