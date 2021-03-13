22,614 Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 68.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,550,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,421,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $414,602,000 after purchasing an additional 236,382 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,438,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,588,000 after purchasing an additional 190,613 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $222,862,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,792,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,216,000 after purchasing an additional 118,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.77.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $2,007,042.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,968.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $320,570.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,729,027.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,914 shares of company stock worth $22,334,983. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,558. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.78.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

