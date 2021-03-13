$227.22 Million in Sales Expected for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) will report sales of $227.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $229.19 million. Yelp posted sales of $249.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year sales of $996.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $992.01 million to $1.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Yelp from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.38.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $10,397,963.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,239,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,169,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,175,260 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $267,088,000 after acquiring an additional 76,463 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 18.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020,503 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $80,772,000 after purchasing an additional 636,874 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,952,687 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $129,134,000 after purchasing an additional 393,953 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 24.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,677 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after purchasing an additional 350,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,562,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $51,058,000 after purchasing an additional 31,745 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YELP traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.87. The company had a trading volume of 879,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,763. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.28 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $42.42.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

