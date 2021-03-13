$228.25 Million in Sales Expected for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will report $228.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $214.79 million and the highest is $241.71 million. Groupon reported sales of $374.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year sales of $960.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $949.99 million to $971.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $979.25 million, with estimates ranging from $917.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.20. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GRPN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

NASDAQ GRPN traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,861. Groupon has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Groupon by 83.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,807 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Groupon by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon during the third quarter worth about $200,000. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc operates marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. The company provides a selection of products in various categories, including things to do, healthy, beauty and wellness, and food and drink, as well as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, apparel, and others.

