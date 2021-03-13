22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Stock Price Up 21.6%

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) rose 21.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 4,914,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,804,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02).

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in 22nd Century Group by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 31,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

About 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

