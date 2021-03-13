2key.network (2KEY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $375,943.00

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. 2key.network has a market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $375,943.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 2key.network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 2key.network has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00050490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.00681554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 48.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00066540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00037619 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00025492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

2key.network Token Profile

2key.network (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,544,163 tokens. 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network. 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official.

2key.network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2key.network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 2key.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

