314 Shares in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biglari during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Biglari in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Biglari in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Biglari in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Biglari in the third quarter valued at about $458,000.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Biglari from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Biglari stock opened at $153.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.87 million and a PE ratio of -0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.85 and a 12 month high of $155.00.

In related news, CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 1,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $264,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

