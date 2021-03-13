$333.33 Million in Sales Expected for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will report sales of $333.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $330.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $339.80 million. The Children’s Place reported sales of $255.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The company had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.64 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth about $8,510,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth $571,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth $690,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at $657,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE traded up $3.71 on Wednesday, reaching $83.66. 379,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $85.04.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

