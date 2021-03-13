34,503 Shares in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,612,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Repligen by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,904,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 20.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RGEN. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $80,988.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,210,464.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,912 shares of company stock valued at $6,289,700. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RGEN traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,951. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $78.41 and a one year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 236.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.90.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. Analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

