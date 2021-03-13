3,549 Shares in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Syneos Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Syneos Health by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $4,883,067.87. Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $345,190,591.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,734,631 shares of company stock worth $351,263,976. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $73.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $81.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.01.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

