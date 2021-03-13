$36.63 Million in Sales Expected for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will announce $36.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.20 million and the highest is $37.05 million. Greenlane posted sales of $37.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year sales of $138.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.20 million to $139.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $167.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Greenlane.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ GNLN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 265,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,856. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93. The company has a market cap of $551.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.74. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other Greenlane news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $191,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 44,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $193,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,775 shares in the company, valued at $481,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,100 shares of company stock worth $709,253. 83.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Greenlane in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 86.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 46,340 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 57.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 453,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 164,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

