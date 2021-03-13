3,798 Shares in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $36.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $186.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

In other news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UCBI shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

