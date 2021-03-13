39,755 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4,335.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

The Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.14. 137,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,842,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.22. The company has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of -96.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

