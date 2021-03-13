421 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,903,000 after purchasing an additional 170,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

NASDAQ ASML opened at $537.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $191.25 and a 52-week high of $608.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $561.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.16.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASML. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.40.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.