4,211 Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 21.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 21.4% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter worth $376,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Teleflex by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,583,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFX traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $418.94. 2,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,838. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $221.27 and a 1 year high of $420.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.60.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

