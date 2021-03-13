4,244 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,244 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,540,315 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,457,020,000 after purchasing an additional 856,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,998,309 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,150,019,000 after purchasing an additional 175,734 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $264,589,000 after buying an additional 800,986 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in EOG Resources by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after buying an additional 1,276,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after buying an additional 1,579,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $75.11 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $77.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average of $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of -144.44 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.63.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

