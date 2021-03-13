$442.14 Million in Sales Expected for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to post $442.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $482.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $412.21 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted sales of $502.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The business had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.17 million.

BMRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $76.77. The company had a trading volume of 874,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,193. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $68.25 and a 52-week high of $131.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $712,388.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,979,128.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,167 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,295. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $516,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.