454 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Acquired by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 84,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 22,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $108.75. 16,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,916. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.79 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.00.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

