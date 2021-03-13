$5.17 Billion in Sales Expected for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will report sales of $5.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.41 billion and the lowest is $4.90 billion. CarMax posted sales of $4.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year sales of $18.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.58 billion to $19.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $21.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.33 billion to $22.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total value of $12,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,721,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,922 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,566 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CarMax by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $43,427,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in CarMax by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMX traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $133.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,220. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. CarMax has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $136.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.78 and a 200-day moving average of $103.72.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

