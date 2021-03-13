5,000 Shares in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE:PCPL) Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE:PCPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Separately, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $541,000. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $9.78. 2,182,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,735. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $11.97.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. bought 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $716,184.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,668,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,040,295.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Atalan Capital Partners, Lp bought 287,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $3,168,367.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I Company Profile

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

