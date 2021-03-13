5,124 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Bought by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.74. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

