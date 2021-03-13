5,655 Shares in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Bought by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 55,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. ALLETE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

ALE stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.60. 2,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,142. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.60. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $73.57. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. Analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

