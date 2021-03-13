56,884 Shares in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 56,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 161,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 60,154 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 126,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 567,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,184,000 after purchasing an additional 138,936 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 24,135 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,611. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.51. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $52.40.

