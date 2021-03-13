5,700 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Acquired by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,076.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,010 shares of company stock worth $2,652,450 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.79. 1,768,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,017. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.34. The stock has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $125.56.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

