$575.78 Million in Sales Expected for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will report sales of $575.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $638.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $547.37 million. Woodward reported sales of $720.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million.

WWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Woodward in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.63.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $588,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $9,663,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,604 shares of company stock worth $25,151,523 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 264,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,188,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth $83,850,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 115,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,085,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth $1,326,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WWD traded up $3.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,960. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.11. Woodward has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $127.91. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.32%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

